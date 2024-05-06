Usakos strategic vision overrides political differences – Mayor

By Adolf Kaure.

The Mayor of Usakos, H.W. Irene Simeon-Kurtz urged policymakers to set aside their political differences and work together to grow the country’s economy.

She said this during a recent business stakeholders engagement which took place in Walvis Bay when she provided a new strategic direction and purpose for Usakos.

“As we focus on the shared vision of the Erongo Region, in particular for our people, we should be prepared to set aside partisan political differences and work hard on our common future so that we can leave a legacy that our next generation can be proud of,” she said.

The meeting was attended by various business people as well as elected leaders like the Mayor of Walvis Bay, H.W. Trevino Forbes.

According to Simeon-Kurtz, Usakos’ strategic priorities centre on infrastructure and equipment development as well as service delivery. Other priorities include upgrading the informal settlements, economic prosperity, job creation and good governance.

The Mayor shared some of the town’s future developments, which are near completion.

“The future is looking lucrative for Usakos. A solar power project has been launched recently at the outskirts of Usakos which will supplement the NamPower grid,” said Simeon-Kurtz.

With more similar plants being envisaged at the town, the Mayor also highlighted Usakos’s ambitions in the logistics and housing sectors.

“Council also pursues opportunities to ready Usakos as a transport and logistics hub and to approach Namport to consider the possibility of constructing a dry port in Usakos, taking advantage of the railway infrastructure based in Usakos.”

“Council also received and is considering allocating industrial land to potential investors by subdividing and surveying our abundant industrial land,” she said.

More opportunities abound in the areas of public sector investments such as education, health, agriculture, tourism, transport and logistics, and mining.

Usakos Mayor H.W. Irene Simeon-Kurtz (second from right), Walvis Bay Mayor H.W. Trevino Forbes (middle) and other dignitaries discuss strategic opportunities for towns in the Erongo Region.