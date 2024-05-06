Walvis Bay moves closer to Antwerp in preparation for hydrogen exports

By Adolf Kaure.

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport), the Port of Antwerp Bruges International (POABI) and the Belgium company CMB TECH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week near Walvis Bay to enhance Namibia’s green industrialisation agenda.

With the Belgium’s King Pillipe in attendance, Namport’s Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime said that the partnership will serve as an opportunity to benchmark the POABI’s model of operations.

“Namport and the Port of Antwerp Bruges International have set out port development, capacity building as the focus areas as the operationalisation of this co-operation. Namport has set itself the long-term strategic goal to migrate from the current hybrid port authority operator model to a pure landlord model.”

“The agreement with the Port of Antwerp Bruges presents a great opportunity to learn from the same path [as] our counterpart. They are one of biggest, best and most advanced ports in the whole world,” said Kanime.

With numerous national and international investors interested in the green hydrogen sector, the green industrialisation agenda marks a milestone in the development potential of Namibia.

According to Antwerp port’s Chief Executive, Jacques Vandermerien, collaboration is vital between countries and businesses during the changing times of energy transition.

“We believe that we live in tremendously important times and climate change has becomes top of mind for everyone – for every country, every continent, every company, every citizens and every individual. So we think that co-operation is key now more than ever. ” said Vandermerien.

“Who will bring the solutions? When we discussed these things with Namport a few months, we saw solutions instead of problems,” he said.

This partnership will see Namibia playing a crucial role in the global energy transition, with a pioneering position in renewable energy, natural resources and a strategic geographical position.

Namibia’s green industrialisation agenda is looking to mobilize fit-for-purpose blended financing, and matching that with unparalleled endowments in renewable energy potential and the requisite policy commitments, that provide a fertile foundation for sustainable development.

Namibia has high ambitions to harness the country’s natural resources into a hub of green energy production, and as such, a catalyst for its green industrialization. Green hydrogen is considered one of the main enablers of the energy transition, as a source to decarbonize hard to abate sectors. However, there is still plenty of uncertainty in the market regarding demand, cost, the high capex and the coordination of the supply chain.

Close cooperation between the export and import hubs allows both sides to derisk, and brings supply and demand sides closer together creating a win-win partnership with equal contributions that create the right conditions for the market to develop.

Namport Chief Executive Andrew Kanime (seated left) with the Port of Antwerp Bruges Chief Executive Jacques Vandermerien (seated right) and other stakeholders during the signing of the agreement. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)