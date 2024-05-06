Select Page

O&L Group unveils strategic transformation in Vision 2029 journey

Posted by | May 7, 2024 |

O&L Group unveils strategic transformation in Vision 2029 journey

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group this week announced significant changes in its Vision 2029 journey.

Central to this transformation is the establishment of a new Group Executive Committee (EXCO), merging the roles of the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive (CEO) into a single dynamic leadership entity.

The formation of the EXCO aims to streamline decision-making processes while reinforcing O&L’s core values of Authenticity, Care, and Passion.

Comprising key figures such as Executive Chairman Sven Thieme, Chief Operations Officer Wynand Oosthuizen, Chief Financial Officer Theresa Weitz, Chief Human Capital Officer, Terence Makari, and newly appointed Chief Experience Officer Franziska Rueeck, the EXCO represents a powerhouse team poised to drive O&L Group forward.

“I am thrilled to lead the O&L Group through this transformative phase,” commented Executive Chairman Sven Thieme.

“Our Vision 2029 journey underscores our commitment to revitalizing our organization and embracing change with enthusiasm and resolve.”

As O&L Group embarks on its Vision 2029 journey, it extends an invitation to partners, stakeholders, and the community to join in its quest for renewal and transformation.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Entries for Sanlam 2021 Financial Journalism Awards now open

Entries for Sanlam 2021 Financial Journalism Awards now open

15 February 2022

Central Bank announces appointment of new Financial Director

Central Bank announces appointment of new Financial Director

19 August 2022

Mufaro Nesongano takes the helm as CRAN’s Executive for Communication and Consumer Relations

Mufaro Nesongano takes the helm as CRAN’s Executive for Communication and Consumer Relations

27 March 2024

Oryx Properties gets new Chief Financial Officer

Oryx Properties gets new Chief Financial Officer

17 September 2020