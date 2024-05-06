O&L Group unveils strategic transformation in Vision 2029 journey

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group this week announced significant changes in its Vision 2029 journey.

Central to this transformation is the establishment of a new Group Executive Committee (EXCO), merging the roles of the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive (CEO) into a single dynamic leadership entity.

The formation of the EXCO aims to streamline decision-making processes while reinforcing O&L’s core values of Authenticity, Care, and Passion.

Comprising key figures such as Executive Chairman Sven Thieme, Chief Operations Officer Wynand Oosthuizen, Chief Financial Officer Theresa Weitz, Chief Human Capital Officer, Terence Makari, and newly appointed Chief Experience Officer Franziska Rueeck, the EXCO represents a powerhouse team poised to drive O&L Group forward.

“I am thrilled to lead the O&L Group through this transformative phase,” commented Executive Chairman Sven Thieme.

“Our Vision 2029 journey underscores our commitment to revitalizing our organization and embracing change with enthusiasm and resolve.”

As O&L Group embarks on its Vision 2029 journey, it extends an invitation to partners, stakeholders, and the community to join in its quest for renewal and transformation.