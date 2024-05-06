Swakopmund hosts National beach volleyball

Teams from across Namibia battled for supremacy at the 2024 Bank Windhoek National Beach Volleyball Tournament this weekend in Swakopmund.

The players battled it out showcasing, determination, and teamwork in a competition marked by fierce competition and the emergence of new talent.

Panache Chiguta and Kudakwashe Mahachi won the Men’s Division, followed by Conrad Johannes, Heiko Diehl, Thomas Shilumbu, and Theodore Thomas, in the second and third place. Daniel ‘Pumi’ Seidler and Matthew won fourth place.

Furthermore, Rosi Hennes and Lameesh Harris won the Women’s Division, while Cathy Thomas and Beatrix won second place and Maggie Heita, Mirriam Mendos, Emma Cornel, and Lucie Hartmann took third and fourth place respectively.

As the tournament concluded with a resounding success, anticipation for the next National Tour event in June is already building promising more excitement and unforgettable moments in Windhoek.

The Namibian Volleyball Federation further extended their gratitude toward their sponsor, Bank Windhoek whose support made the event possible and their commitment that keeping the aspirations of beach volleyball thriving.