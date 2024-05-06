Select Page

Swakopmund hosts National beach volleyball

Posted by | May 7, 2024 |

Swakopmund hosts National beach volleyball

Teams from across Namibia battled for supremacy at the 2024 Bank Windhoek National Beach Volleyball Tournament this weekend in Swakopmund.

The players battled it out showcasing, determination, and teamwork in a competition marked by fierce competition and the emergence of new talent.

Panache Chiguta and Kudakwashe Mahachi won the Men’s Division, followed by Conrad Johannes, Heiko Diehl, Thomas Shilumbu, and Theodore Thomas, in the second and third place. Daniel ‘Pumi’ Seidler and Matthew won fourth place.

Furthermore, Rosi Hennes and Lameesh Harris won the Women’s Division, while Cathy Thomas and Beatrix won second place and Maggie Heita, Mirriam Mendos, Emma Cornel, and Lucie Hartmann took third and fourth place respectively.

As the tournament concluded with a resounding success, anticipation for the next National Tour event in June is already building promising more excitement and unforgettable moments in Windhoek.

The Namibian Volleyball Federation further extended their gratitude toward their sponsor, Bank Windhoek whose support made the event possible and their commitment that keeping the aspirations of beach volleyball thriving.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Fast and furious netball

Fast and furious netball

27 February 2015

Youngsters shine at Reho Open

Youngsters shine at Reho Open

20 March 2015

Women’s cricket squad participates in five-day national camp

Women’s cricket squad participates in five-day national camp

21 January 2021

Goeieman sets new record

Goeieman sets new record

23 March 2012