Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV programme attains remarkable success

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Monday disclosed that Namibia’s comprehensive programme to prevent mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV has achieved remarkable success.

According to Shangula, as of the end of 2023, an impressive 98.5% of babies born to HIV-positive mothers in Namibia were found to be HIV-free, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission (MTCT).

The announcement was made during an event in Windhoek where Namibia was recognized for its strides towards elimination.

The PMTCT programme, endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to reduce the mother-to-child transmission rate of HIV to less than 2 percent by 2028.

“We are encouraged by the positive outcomes of Namibia’s investments in health, particularly in preventing mother-to-child transmission of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B,” stated Shangula, attributing these achievements to years of investment in providing free services and consistent actions within the PMTCT program.

Furthermore, on February 16, 2024, Namibia received notification from WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus regarding the results of the country’s assessment of MTCT of HIV and hepatitis B. The notification acknowledged Namibia’s achievement of the Silver Tier on the Path-To-Elimination of MTCT of Hepatitis B and the Bronze Tier on the Path-To-Elimination of MTCT of HIV in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Dr. Matshidiso Moethas, WHO Africa Regional Director, emphasized the necessity of investment in healthcare components such as health workers, medications, and infrastructure.

“We must see it as an investment to be nurtured, not a cost to be contained. Spending on the health workforce pays a rich return in sustainable development, equity, and inclusive growth,” she remarked.

Dr. Moethas concluded by underlining the importance of fostering deeper partnerships and cooperation to effectively address the challenges facing the healthcare system and achieve equitable and sustainable healthcare outcomes for all.

Pictured is Dr Matshidiso Moethas (r) WHO Africa regional director and Prime Minister Saara Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila 2nd (r) and other officials as Namibia celebrated the milestone. (Photograph by WHO).