Walvis Bay Municipality engages Otweya community on hygiene and littering

By Adolf Kaure.

The Walvis Bay Municipality’s environmental health practitioners and some community volunteers recently held a community engagement session with residents of Otweya and surrounding areas to address hygiene and littering concerns.

During the engagement, residents were reminded to use the designated skips for waste disposal, maintain cleanliness in the area, and properly use and care for the public toilets.

Local residents were also warned against open defecation and how it can negatively affect other residents.

Additionally, residents committed to taking responsibility for cleaning the area themselves.

“The Municipality’s Health Division supported the residents’ efforts by providing black refuse bags and arranging for the removal of rubble. Sanitation facilities provided by the municipality can be found at Otweya and surrounding areas,” said Walvis Bay Municipality Comminucations Officer, Anita Kaihiva.

Furthermore, the municipality has placed a container toilet block equipped with 10 water closets, urinals and washbasins at the area formally known as Twalaloka. In November 2023, a new toilet block was installed at the Otweya decongested area, along with two additional mobile toilets that were placed near the NHE land in April 2024.

The responsibility of maintaining and ensuring cleanliness in both ablution blocks has been entrusted to two dedicated volunteers, who were nominated by the local committees. To cover costs, a minimal fee of N$1 and N$2 is being charged for the usage of the toilet facilities by the volunteers.

The committees in the area have applied for prepaid water meters, and the funds collected from the usage fees are utilised to settle the monthly water bill. To support the volunteers in their efforts, the Municipality provides the volunteers with cleaning equipment and materials monthly. As a token of appreciation for their selfless service, the volunteers receive a grocery voucher every month.

The Health Division and the Department of Roads & Building Control and the Solid Waste Management Section, conducted a comprehensive cleaning operation during the week of 13 – 24 March 2024.

“With the help of heavy machinery and a dedicated team of approximately 12 street cleaners, we cleared a staggering 720 cubic meters of building rubble and refuse from the area. This successful operation has effectively eliminated all loose litter,” said Kaihiva.

ADDITIONAL WASTE SKIPS AND TOILETS

To further improve the situation the Municipality has installed additional waste skips and two mobile toilets in the vicinity. These facilities will help ensure proper waste disposal and contribute to maintaining cleanliness in the area.

Moreover, signboards prohibiting dumping will be installed at key locations to discourage further littering.

CONSTRUCTION OF PUBLIC TOILETS

Responding to the growing demand, the Municipality is planning to construct public toilets within the area during the current fiscal year. These facilities will provide convenient access to sanitation for residents and visitors alike, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone. The much-needed facilities will be strategically located at Erf 7333 & 5784 in Kuisebmond.

“The Municipality urges residents who witness any instances of illegal dumping or have suggestions on how we can improve the situation, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Municipality.”

“Your feedback and cooperation are invaluable in helping us create a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone,” she said.