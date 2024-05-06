National Green Hydrogen roadshow energizes Omusati and Oshana Regions

The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow, a collaborative effort between the government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen), recently made its mark in the northern regions of Omusati and Oshana.

Led by Hon. Obeth Mbui Kandjoze, Director General of the National Planning Commission and Chairperson of the Green Hydrogen Council, the roadshow meetings held on 11 and 12 April were hosted by the respective regional Governors, Erginus Endjala of Omusati and Elia Irimari of Oshana.

During the engagements, the government and Hyphen representatives interacted with local and regional leaders, as well as representatives from various sectors including businesses, civil society, and the youth.

The primary focus was to share insights into the Hyphen project and the Socio-economic Development (SED) Framework, which aims to ensure equitable distribution of project benefits within local communities.

The SED Framework, an integral part of the project, promises opportunities for local businesses, job creation, and support for infrastructure development. Through open dialogue, stakeholders were encouraged to express their concerns and ask questions about the project, its timelines, and its objectives.

At the core of the Hyphen project lies the government’s strategic initiative to establish a robust Green Hydrogen industry in Namibia, catalyzing economic growth. With a total investment of US$10 billion, equivalent to Namibia’s annual GDP, the project holds transformative potential for the nation. During the construction phase, it is estimated to generate up to 15,000 jobs, with an additional 3,000 permanent positions once operational.

Notably, there is a strong emphasis on local employment, with a target of 90% of jobs being filled by Namibians. Furthermore, Hyphen aims for 30% local procurement of goods, services, and materials throughout project implementation.

The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow is set to continue its journey across various regions in the upcoming weeks and months, fostering awareness and engagement among stakeholders regarding the Hyphen project.