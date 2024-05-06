Erongo Governor emphasizes synergy between private, public sectors and media on Press Freedom Day

By Adolf Kaure

Various Namibian media representatives had a site visit to Swakop Uranium’s Husab Mine as World Press Freedom Day was celebrated on Friday 03 May.

The event was graced by the presence of the Erongo Governor, Neville André-Itope, who stated that a joint collaboration between the private, public sectors and the media is needed to ensure that factual and timely news is disseminated to the public.

“Press freedom in Namibia gets support from the government. We want to encourage the private sector to also have a good relationship with the media.”

“If we want to have these stories told, we need to have a good relationship with the media.”

“Government has limited resources, but you help us reach the corners of this country. We are happy that you are our partners,” said André-Itope, during his address.

The Namibia Media Professional Union’s (NAMPU) organiser, Augetto Graig said that during the Apartheid regime press freedom was non-existent, however with press freedom that came with independence, there needs to be a synergy with all sectors.

“Let us support each other so that we can empower each other,” said Graig.

Swakop Uranium’s Chief Executive, Qiu Bin emphasised media’s pivital role for the private sector in particular the mining industry.

“The media is a key partner to the mining industry because you serve as the bridge of communication between us and the public, who are also our major stakeholder,” said Qiu Bin.

Additionally, the Swakop Uranium boss shared some of the mine’s highlights

This includes the drumming of 5,318 tons of product, ranked as the third highest in the world.

Another highlight includes Swakop Uranium’s corporate social responsibility contributing to the Namibian economy through employment, tax and royalties, local procurement and social investment.

To enhance and sustain its operations, under the Husab Mine’s new projects a 12MW solar plant has been added to the mine, along with a heap leach, while increased exploration drilling will contribute to extend the life of mine.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Since then, 03 May, the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration is celebrated worldwide as World Press Freedom Day.

Members of the media who visited Swakop Uranium’s Husab Mine on World Press Freedom Day. The representative of the Namibia Media Professional Union, Augetto Graig, stands on the left. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)