Namibia International Energy Conference sparks collaboration and innovation

By Michel Haoses.

Last week, the 6th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) saw over 750 attendees from 46 nations at Droombos, Windhoek.

The conference served as a pivotal platform for discussions on the developments shaping Namibia’s energy landscape, with delegates exploring possibilities for the country’s energy future and forging new partnerships.

Central to the discussions was the promotion of local content, highlighting the nation’s potential as a significant player in the energy sector. Efforts to foster local supplier capability and create a competitive market environment were emphasized, signaling a concerted push toward maximizing domestic involvement in the industry.

Attendees also engaged in innovative strategies to position Namibia as a leading energy hub. Topics ranged from the journey to first oil, anticipated by 2030, to comprehensive energy master planning and promising geological prospects like the Walvis Bay and Luderitz basin. The role of natural gas in driving economic growth, integration of renewable energy sources, and transforming Namibia into a premier infrastructure hub were key focal points of discussion.

Reflecting on the conference, Ndapwilapo Shimutwikeni, RichAfrica Consultancy Chief Executive and convener of NIEC, underscored its evolution into a credible platform for fostering partnerships. The signing of significant agreements during the conference, including NAMCOR and Chevron’s Farm out deal and Rhino Resources’ agreement with Halliburton, highlighted the conference’s role as a catalyst for impactful industry collaborations.

Shimutwikeni urged delegates to translate discussions into actionable strategies that would drive positive change and impact the Namibian economy. She also encouraged participants of the Future Energy Leaders Programme to leverage their learnings from the conference and make a difference in their roles as energy experts.

With 92 distinguished speakers and 59% of attendees from the oil and gas sector, alongside representation from legal, financial services, and government officials, the event underscored its significance in shaping national energy policies.

Industry giants such as RMB, Shell, Chevron, TotalEnergies, NAMCOR, ExxonMobil, SLB, Halliburton, Sonils, African Energy Chamber, and Woodside Energies sponsored the event, reaffirming their commitment to the theme of “Reimagine Resource-Rich Namibia: Turning Possibilities into Prosperity.”