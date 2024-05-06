Select Page

Gilbert Hainuca breaks 100-metre record, achieves sub-10 seconds

May 6, 2024

The City of Windhoek has extended its congratulations to Gilbert Hainuca, a member of their Procurement division, for his remarkable achievement in the Athletics Namibia Senior Championships held on 27 April.

Hainuca clocked an impressive time of 9.86 seconds in the 100-metre event, securing his eligibility for participation in the 23rd African Senior Championships scheduled for 21 to 26 June in Douala, Cameroon.

This feat highlights Hainuca’s dedication and talent in athletics, earning him recognition as the second Namibian to achieve a sub-10-second record in the 100 meters, following in the footsteps of the legendary Frank Fredricks. The City of Windhoek expressed pride in Hainuca’s accomplishment and wished him continued success in his athletic endeavors.

In response to the recognition, Hainuca expressed his elation, describing the achievement as a dream realized and a moment of immense pride, particularly noteworthy for occurring on Namibian soil.

The upcoming African Senior Championships will also serve as qualifiers for the Paris Olympic Games, further underscoring the significance of Hainuca’s achievement.

 

