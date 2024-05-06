Nedbank Namibia invest N$680,000 into 2024 bursary programme

By Michel Haoses

Nedbank Namibia on Monday announced the investment of N$680,000 in its 2024 bursary programme, awarding bursaries to 21 students pursuing higher education, both internally and externally.

Students who made it past the selection process were chosen based on their fields of study and academic skills and these students are currently studying towards qualifications in statistics, mathematics, computer science, information, technology, law, accounting, commerce, and business management.

Furthermore, students after completion of their studies will receive mentorship from Nedbank experts to hone their acquired knowledge and contribute to the success of the bank.

Bianca Muller Nedbank Namibia Executive for Human Capital at the bursary handover ceremony emphasised on underscored the importance of giving back to the community through opportunity creation to develop themselves as they are future leaders.

“We believe in the power of education to unlock potential and drive positive change, and this record investment in bursaries shows our commitment to investing’ in people and communities, empowering individuals to realise their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to society” she added.

She further called upon each student to participate with commitment and dedication as this road will not be easy and urged them to persevere and believe to make it through this journey as it is worthwhile.