Namibian delegation to showcase premium produce at MACFRUT 2024 in Italy

The Namibian Embassy to Italia, based in Paris, France, alongside the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), will lead a significant delegation to Italy’s premier Fruit and Vegetable Expo, MACFRUT, hosted at the Rimini Expo Centre from 8 to 10 May.

MACFRUT is the international fair for professionals operating in the fruit and vegetable sectors, showcasing a wide variety of products, equipment, technologies

Comprised of representatives from the Namibian Embassy to Italy (resident in Paris, France) and the NIPDB, the delegation aims to spotlight Namibia’s diverse array of export-grade fruits, including grapes, dates, and citrus fruits, along with a selection of high-quality vegetables.

Head of Mission Albertus Aochamub, in a statement on Monday, said that Namibia’s presence at MACFRUT 2024 will showcase its premium produce and serve as a platform for networking and forming strategic partnerships with international buyers, distributors, and investors.

Aochamub expressed the delegation’s anticipation of engaging with stakeholders worldwide, fostering collaboration for mutual prosperity, and contributing to the sustainable development of fresh produce.

Products of interest for Namibia at the MACFRUT Expo include Table grapes, dates (Fresh & Dried), blueberries, pomegranates, citrus fruits and vegetables.