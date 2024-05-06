Select Page

Namibian delegation to showcase premium produce at MACFRUT 2024 in Italy

Posted by | May 6, 2024 |

Namibian delegation to showcase premium produce at MACFRUT 2024 in Italy

The Namibian Embassy to Italia, based in Paris, France, alongside the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), will lead a significant delegation to Italy’s premier Fruit and Vegetable Expo, MACFRUT, hosted at the Rimini Expo Centre from 8 to 10 May.

MACFRUT is the international fair for professionals operating in the fruit and vegetable sectors, showcasing a wide variety of products, equipment, technologies

Comprised of representatives from the Namibian Embassy to Italy (resident in Paris, France) and the NIPDB, the delegation aims to spotlight Namibia’s diverse array of export-grade fruits, including grapes, dates, and citrus fruits, along with a selection of high-quality vegetables.

Head of Mission Albertus Aochamub, in a statement on Monday, said that Namibia’s presence at MACFRUT 2024 will showcase its premium produce and serve as a platform for networking and forming strategic partnerships with international buyers, distributors, and investors.

Aochamub expressed the delegation’s anticipation of engaging with stakeholders worldwide, fostering collaboration for mutual prosperity, and contributing to the sustainable development of fresh produce.

Products of interest for Namibia at the MACFRUT Expo include Table grapes, dates (Fresh & Dried), blueberries, pomegranates, citrus fruits and vegetables.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

New computers help state vets coordinate and control livestock movement

New computers help state vets coordinate and control livestock movement

7 November 2019

Farmers Union studies farming activities in the Northern Communal Area

Farmers Union studies farming activities in the Northern Communal Area

9 August 2019

Watermelon growing project in community gardens bears fruit for the San

Watermelon growing project in community gardens bears fruit for the San

28 April 2020

Namibian Agronomic Board officially a world-class regulator

Namibian Agronomic Board officially a world-class regulator

30 November 2023