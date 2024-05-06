Tripartite meeting cements marine collaboration between Namibia, Angola and South Africa

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Namibia recently wrapped up a two-day meeting in Swakopmund where the so-called blue economy was the topic of discussion.

The meeting presented a unique opportunity to harness the collective intelligence of diverse minds from Namibia, Angola and South Africa with notable attendees including the Benguela Current Commissioners and their representatives namely; Dr. Filomena Vaz Velho (Angola) and Ms. Tembisa Sineke (South Africa), who provided valuable insights.

The Benguela Current Commission (BCC) was represented by its acting Executive Secretary, Ms Thandiwe Gxaba, and Mr Christian Shingiro, who delivered the opening remarks on behalf of UNDP Namibia.

Led by the Executive Director in the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Ms Annely Haiphene, the meeting focused on aligning projects and validating its structure. For instance, the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME) IV project promotes sustainable blue economies through a Strategic Action Plan that propagates sustainable fisheries based on seafood value chains, managing protected areas, and facilitating sustainable finance.

This marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Namibia, Angola and South Africa to validate the 4th iteration of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem supported by the Global Environment Facility, as a step to promote a sustainable blue economy.

The BCLME IV Project will be implemented by the BCC secretariat, as part of the Convention signed by the three countries. The fisheries in the three countries are threatened by illegal fishing, corruption by politicians, overexploitation, and marine pollution.

Delegates at the meeting also visited Walvis Bay underscoring the project’s focus on responsible fishing practices in a bid to prevent seabird mortality. The site visits emphasized responsible fishing and innovative solutions by the Seawork factory and the Meme Itumbapo Women’s Group that works with Namibia Nature Foundation under the Albatross Task Force to build bird-scaring lines to prevent bird mortality.

Ms Annely Haiphene, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.