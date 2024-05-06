Poachers killed in shootout with anti-poaching unit in Etosha National Park.

Chief of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo confirmed a deadly encounter between poachers and members of the anti-poaching operation in Etosha National Park.

According to Shikongo, the incident occurred on 1 May between 12:00 and 13:00 at Scorpionbelt – Western Zone within the confines of the park. While conducting patrols alongside the park’s fence, members of the poaching unit spotted shoeprints indicating the illegal entry of individuals into the park.

The pursuit of the suspected two poachers spanned approximately 60 kilometres up to a water point frequented by rhinos. It was at this juncture that the poachers, upon realizing they were being pursued, started shooting at the anti-poaching unit, leading to an exchange of fire in which the poachers were killed.

“When the scene was visited it was established that the poachers were armed with two hunting rifles,” he said adding that the identities of the poachers remain unknown, as no identification documents were found on their bodies.

In light of these events, the Namibian Police Force is urging anyone with information regarding their identity to come forward and visit the Omuthiya Police Mortuary for possible identification.