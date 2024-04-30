Kraatz signs agreement with UNAM and Welding Association to bridge skills gap

By Michel Haoses

Kraatz Engineering a subsidiary of Olthahaver & List (O&L) Group on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a new venture with the University of Namibia (UNAM) and the Welding Association of Namibia.

This joint venture aims to narrow the gap skills gap prevalent in Namibia in the engineering industry by leveraging the strengths of each partner and creating pathways from education to employment while ensuring that graduates are not only job-ready but contribute to the advancement of local industry through innovation and best practices.

The MoU outlines specific programmes that include job shadowing and internships for hands-on experience, utilisation of state-of-the-art facilities and professional equipment, a joint research project aimed at industry innovation, and academic industry information exchange forums.

Furthermore, an increase in job creation particularly for the youth, and the establishment of Namibia as a hub of industry and innovation progress is anticipated from the joint venture.

Cameron Kali, Talent Acquisition Specialist at O&L stated, “Kraatz and O&L’s commitment to nurturing local talent will see students gaining invaluable, on-the-job experience through structured internship and job attachments”

Prof. Kenneth Matengu UNAM’s vice chancellor recognised this partnership as a pivotal step towards an inter-connected and progressive future for Namibia and similarly emphasised the importance of the partnership as this creates opportunities for collaboration for their engineering students in particular student placement in research and R&D support.

He further expressed gratitude for UNAM partnering with Kraatz of the O&L Group and looks forward to working with O&L in expanding industry activities and supporting emerging businesses in the future.

Frank Kernstock, Managing Director of Kraatz Engineering added “Internship and attachment programs are critical in crafting a robust talent pipeline. At O&L and Kraatz, we envision a sustainable future where Namibians are at the forefront of industry innovation and therefore, we are committed to this journey, alongside UNAM and the Welding Association increasing and enhancing life locally”.

Finally, students and academics who are interested in taking part in this initiative are encouraged to reach out to their respective institutional representatives for criteria and application processes.