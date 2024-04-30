Be Free’s Positive Impact Award recognizes leaders in constructive masculinity

Last Friday, on 26 April, Bra Q’s in Soweto played host to a gathering of 60 men and boys participating in the #BeFree Constructive Masculinity event.

This intervention sought to celebrate positive change and empowerment for boys and men, tackling pressing issues and promoting a culture of healthy masculinity.

The full-day event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers who shared insights and perspectives on various facets of masculinity and empowerment. Among these speakers were Chinaville Vries, a respected Community and Church Leader, who explored the intersection of faith and masculinity.

Uncle GEP, a Gender Equality Practitioner, shed light on harmful cultural practices perpetuating toxic masculinity. Corné Thalwitzer, Founder of Joel Parks, shared his personal journey of dealing with grief, overcoming addiction, and healing. Fillemon “Dj Munene” Amoolongo, Omulunga Radio Presenter and founder of the Namibia National Men’s Conference, addressed the impact of negative language directed at men on social media platforms. Namibian Artist Jericho shared his life story and entertained participants with a performance.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of the Positive Impact Award, which acknowledges organizations and individuals committed to promoting positive change and empowerment for boys and men in their communities.

The winners of the Positive Impact Award are as follows:

3rd Place: Delivery Room Foundation

The Delivery Room Foundation, based in Namibia, operates as a spiritual and mental health clinic, focusing on empowering men through community outreach programs and initiatives covering various aspects of men’s health and well-being.

2nd Place: Namibia National Men’s Conference

Founded by DJ Munene, the Namibia National Men’s Conference provides a platform for men to engage in meaningful discussions on topics such as mental health, positive masculinity, and gender-based violence, empowering men to support each other and explore solutions to the challenges they face.

1st Place: African Boy Child Foundation

Established by Levos Ekandjo, the African Boy Child Foundation is dedicated to supporting boys and men in overcoming societal challenges, promoting gender equality, and advocating for the rights of African boys and men across communities.

The Constructive Masculinity event underscored the importance of supporting boys and men holistically, addressing their unique needs and challenges. Through fostering dialogue, collaboration, and empowerment, the event aimed to inspire positive change and progress in communities.