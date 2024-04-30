Breweries N$3 million injection energizes local rugby

The Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) earlier this week pledged a substantial sponsorship of N$3 million to the Namibian Rugby Union.

The sponsorship is strategically directed towards bolstering domestic club and regional tournaments, providing crucial support for Namibian rugby players as they gear up to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Operating under the banner of Windhoek Draught Welwitschias, NBL is resolute in its commitment to fortifying the national rugby team, allowing them to showcase their local talents both domestically and on the global stage at prestigious international events.

Johan Diergaardt, Vice President of the Namibia Rugby Union, expressed gratitude for NBL’s involvement, highlighting its pivotal role in advancing rugby within Namibia and enhancing the sport’s visibility on the international platform.

Emphasizing NBL’s dedication to national sports development, Tasneem Klazen, Marketing Manager at NBL, underscored the partnership’s significance in strengthening rugby locally and elevating the team’s profile internationally.

Klazen remarked, “Our objective has always been for Namibia to qualify for the Rugby World Cup, and our national team has demonstrated remarkable passion and dedication in the past tournaments. By fostering a culture of excellence, we aim to cultivate a national team that all Namibians can take pride in.”

Driven by a commitment to smart investments and collaborative efforts, NBL remains steadfast in its support of rugby in Namibia, with a focus on fostering a robust and enduring rugby community by nurturing young talent and backing local clubs in regional leagues, all in preparation for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

With this substantial financial injection, the Namibian National Team can anticipate a rigorous test match against Portugal on 13 Julythis year, alongside recent participation by the under-20 team in the Barthez Rugby Africa Cup tournament in Zimbabwe, where they clinched the third spot behind Kenya and Zimbabwe.