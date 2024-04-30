Swakopmund to host national beach volleyball open tourney this weekend

Swakopmund is gearing up to welcome athletes and beach volleyball enthusiasts from across Namibia for the highly anticipated Bank Windhoek National Beach Volleyball Open Tournament.

Organised by the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) in collaboration with Bank Windhoek, this thrilling event is scheduled to take place at the scenic Mole Beach this weekend, from Saturday, the fourth, until Sunday.

The tournament promises an electrifying showcase of talent as beach volleyball teams compete against each other against the stunning backdrop of Swakopmund’s coastal beauty. Open to players of all genders, skill levels, and backgrounds, the Bank Windhoek National Beach Volleyball Open Tournament offers an inclusive platform for athletes to display their athleticism, teamwork, and passion for the sport.

In addition to the adrenaline-pumping matches, participants will have the opportunity to vie for prestigious medals and lucrative cash prizes.

Hillary Dux Imbuwa, President of the Namibia Volleyball Federation, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The Bank Windhoek National Beach Volleyball Open Tournament is a highlight on our sporting calendar. We are thrilled to bring together teams from across Namibia for a weekend of intense competition and camaraderie. With the generous support of Bank Windhoek, we aim to elevate the sport of beach volleyball and inspire the next generation of athletes.”

With the stage set for a thrilling weekend of sporting excellence and coastal beauty, the Bank Windhoek National Beach Volleyball Open Tournament promises to captivate both players and spectators alike, fostering a sense of unity and celebration of athleticism in the vibrant coastal town of Swakopmund.