Nedbank empowers A. Shipena Grade 11 and 12 students with financial literacy

By Michel Haoses.

Last month, Nedbank took proactive steps to empower over 300 grade 11 and 12 learners at A. Shipena Secondary School by providing them with crucial insights into financial literacy

Employees from the collections and credit departments engaged with the students, emphasizing the significance of managing money wisely as they prepare to navigate adulthood.

The visit aimed to arm the students with essential skills and knowledge to make informed financial decisions. Topics covered during the session included the importance of saving, investment strategies, and understanding financial services. By imparting these insights, Nedbank sought to equip the students with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of personal finance confidently.

The team through presentations and real-life examples emphasised the importance of financial planning and management and gave career guidance by highlighting the importance of doing thorough research on one’s career path before embarking on the journey after graduating matric.

Credit Recoveries Officer, Lenitha Oorlam, gave a breakdown of financial literacy by stating “Financial literacy should be a tool each young person should employ because it builds a solid foundation for future financial success”.

Eve Nambuli, grade 12 learner and member of the Learner Representative Council thanked Nedbank for the session adding “The session had a positive impact on my fellows, and I believe that from today majority of them will look into different financial instruments with the guidance of their parents”.

Life skills teacher at the school Anita Mugare expressed gratitude for Nedbank as the visit not only enriched their curriculum but also inspired learners to take control of their financial future.

Nedbank Namibia Communication and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge affirmed Nedbank’s belief in instilling financial literacy in learners while at school as it not only teaches them to put money away for rainy days but equips them with knowledge and skills to navigate complexities of the financial landscape with confidence.