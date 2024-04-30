Bank Windhoek welcomes Gebhard Ilunga as Web Content Developer and Administrator

In a recent announcement, Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services at Bank Windhoek, revealed the appointment of Gebhard Ilunga as the Bank’s new Web Content Developer and Administrator within the Marketing and Corporate Communication Services department. Ilunga officially assumed his role on 15 March.

“Ilunga joins us from a respected financial services provider, bringing over eleven years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry. He has worked with top advertising agencies in Namibia, managing notable banking brands in Southern Africa. His articulate communication skills and proven leadership in team collaboration make him an invaluable addition,” Pack commented on the appointment.

Ilunga will be tasked with overseeing the performance and overall management of both the Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Private Wealth websites and Intranet sites.

“His role involves ensuring that our online platforms remain relevant and provide a seamless customer journey and experience for both Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Private Wealth,” Pack explained.

Ilunga holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Management from Monash University, South Africa. Additionally, he has completed an Agile Project Management course at the University of Cape Town, refining his ability to coordinate diverse stakeholders toward unified objectives.

Pack concluded by extending a warm welcome to Ilunga and expressing confidence in his capabilities. “With Ilunga’s impressive credentials, technical expertise, attention to detail, and comprehensive understanding of web administration best practices, we eagerly anticipate his contributions to enhancing the Bank Windhoek brand and our organization as a whole,” she remarked.