Windhoek Municipal Council secures N$15 million to accelerate informal settlements electrification drive

By Michel Haoses.

The City of Windhoek Deputy Mayor Councillor Joseph Uapingene at an Ordinary Council Meeting on 25 April presented the progress and challenges faced in the implementation of the Strategic Plan (2022 to 2027) and deliberations made during the annual strategic budget review cycle on budget priorities for the financial year 2024/2025.

Priorities highlighted in the meeting were the paving of streets, basic services (water, electricity), land delivery and affordable housing, high mast lights per constituency, and upgrading of bus stops.

Uapingene also spoke on upgrading Greenwell Matongo library, SME developments, preserving the old council chambers and turning it into a heritage site, and considering using the Ramatex space as a uniform factory.

“While our performance evaluation indicates that we are on course, the challenges underscore the need for continuous improvements in organisational capacity which indicate a work-study or productivity audit and economic development strategies” Uapingene stated.

Windhoek Mayor Queen Kamati in her remarks emphasised the need to adapt to the changing landscape and embrace the fourth revolution adding the importance of reporting on Environment, Social, and Governance compliance.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has committed to providing N$15 million worth of financial support for the 2024/2025 financial year to Windhoek Municipal Council to accelerate the electrification drive in Windhoek’s informal settlements.

Moreover, to provide the Council an opportunity to upgrade its current road infrastructure to accommodate the increase in traffic flow demand the Council has approved the proposal of Ongos Valley Development to upgrade Winnie Madikizela Mandela Road to a dual carriageway and enter into a Development Agreement to the signed Development agreement.

The households located within the road reserve of Winnie Madikizela Mandela Road will be relocated as per the standing arrangement in the existing Memorandum of Agreement and Addendum additionally, the developer and Council will be working together in engaging with the affected communities through stakeholder engagement.

In addition, the developer will also support the Council to ensure that a grievance mechanism is established as early as possible in the project development phase to address concerns about relocation raised by displaced individuals.