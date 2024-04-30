Youth pilot programme focusing on Jazz and digitization launched

In a bid to foster creativity and innovation among young Namibians, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Regional Office for Southern Africa, Director Ms. Nisha launched an exciting youth pilot programme centred on Jazz and digitization.

The initiative in collaboration with Namibia’s College of the Arts was officially unveiled during the celebrations of International Jazz Day on Monday, marking a significant step forward in blending the rich traditions of Namibian Jazz with cutting-edge digital technologies.

The launch event, which coincided with a colloquium, brought together a host of experts and practitioners eager to explore the dynamic fusion of Jazz and Digital Technology.

International Jazz Day, observed annually on 30 April since its inception in 2011, serves as a global platform for promoting understanding, tolerance, peace, and justice through the universal language of music. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tangier, Morocco, stood proud as the Global Host City for 2024, reaffirming Africa’s enduring presence on the international Jazz scene.

Reflecting on the essence of Jazz as a powerful medium for expression, Nisha emphasized its unique ability to address societal struggles and triumphs.

“Jazz Day serves as a musical platform for expressing the struggles and joys. It’s an art form rooted in innovation and improvisation, serving as a tool for expressing resistance, change, and achievements,” she remarked.

Scheduled to run from May 2024 to February 2025, the pilot youth music programme aims to equip aspiring musicians with technical expertise in traditional Namibian music while harnessing the potential of technology to broaden its reach.

“It is envisaged that the top three compositions produced during this program will be featured prominently during the International Jazz Day celebrations in 2025,” Ms. Nisha added, underlining the programme’s aspirations for global recognition.

In her closing remarks, Nisha emphasized the critical role of partnership between government entities, private sectors, academia, and UNESCO in driving cultural and technological advancements in Namibia.