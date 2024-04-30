Mbumba advocates for fair and inclusive society amid unemployment concerns

The President, Dr Nangolo Mbumba, and Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, emphasized the significance of Workers’ Day, recognizing the tireless efforts and invaluable contributions of workers in the country and beyond, as the country commemorated workers on International Workers’ Day on Wednesday

Mbumba’s message underscored the importance of creating a fair and inclusive society where everyone can access dignified work.

“It is undeniable that social justice and decent work are not mere ideals, but are essential rights that should be granted to every individual. It is crucial that we put in relentless effort to create a society that values, safeguards, and provides equitable pay, secure working environments, and chances for individual and career development,” he said.

Mbumba said despite the strides made thus far, the country, particularly the labor fraternity, is still confronted by challenges.

“These include unemployment disproportionately affecting youth, inflation affecting workers’ livelihoods, informal employment, and job insecurity,” he said while imploring all stakeholders to direct their efforts towards ensuring the full realization of labour rights.

He urged all stakeholders to intensify efforts towards realizing the full spectrum of labor rights, ensuring every worker is treated with dignity, respect, and fairness.

In a parallel message, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila echoed these sentiments, recognizing the vital role of workers in driving the nation’s development.

“As we commemorate this day, government rededicates itself to the continued protection and development of our workers to ensure that as they drive our country’s development, they too are empowered to live a life of dignity and to realize their potentials as individuals,” she concluded.

Workers’ Day was locally commemorated under the theme “Namibian Workers United for Economic Growth and Development in the Year of Expectations (2024) and Beyond.”