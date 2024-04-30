TransKalahari Corridor secretariat cycled from Pretoria to Swakopmund

By Adolf Kaure.

A group of 30 cyclists journeyed from South Africa to Namibia as part of the Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat’s (TKCS) 20 year anniversary celebration. The group which included ten cyclists each from South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, received a heroic welcome at Swakopmund on Monday, where the journey ended.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, the mayor of Swakopmund H.W. Dina Namubes, emphasized the importance of forged collaboration to enable trade between corridor member states and the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“As we come together in this unique forum, we are reminded that the Trans Kalahari Corridor represents more than just a route and that it is a lifeline connecting nations, economies and people across Southern Africa.”

“As we convene here, we recognize the profound significance of our collective efforts in facilitating trade, fostering cooperation and driving sustainable development along this vital corridor.”

“In the face of challenges and opportunities alike, our unity and collaboration become even more critical.”

“Together, we can overcome logistical hurdles, enhance infrastructure, and unlock the full potential of this corridor for the benefit of all stakeholders,” she said.

Namubes also highlighted how the cycling event was instrumental in strengthening the diplomatic ties between the three member states. “I am positive that you will all agree with me that through our shared passion for cycling, we not only embark on physical adventures but also forge bonds of friendship and understanding that transcend borders and boundaries.”

“Together, let us honour the beauty of the Kalahari and the interconnectedness of our shared humanity,” said Namubes.

The team captain for the Namibian cyclists, Annanias Shikonga said the challenge enabled his teammates to form a bond with the cyclists from the other member states.

“It was a good time spending time with my fellow African brothers and sisters. Most of us enjoyed the time together and I wish we could do this more often,” said Shikongo.

The group of cyclists travelled a total of 1900km starting at Pretoria on 15 April through Botswana, ending on Monday 29 April in Swakopmund.

The cycle challenge is a bid to promote the Trans Kalahari Corridor, advocate for spatial development initiatives, as well as promote safety and security along the Trans Kalahari Corridor.

The cyclists also engaged with government representatives and members of the public along the corridor through the challenge.

The corridor is developed and managed according to the provisions of a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2003.