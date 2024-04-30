FNCC invites musicians for workshops and auditions nationwide

The Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) is set to host workshops and auditions, offering musicians a platform to shine and exhibit their musical prowess.

Spanning from 2 to 18 May, the auditions and workshops will unfold across four cities nationwide, running from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The FNCC delineated the audition dates, with Swakopmund sessions slated for 2, 9, and 16 May from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Ondangwa will host auditions on 17 and 18 May from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, while Windhoek will follow suit on 18 May from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Applicants eyeing participation in Katima Mulilo are advised to reach out for further details.

Participants can anticipate invaluable feedback from seasoned professionals, honing their performance skills and stage presence, mastering techniques to captivate judges, and refining their craft to a professional standard. Additionally, the workshops allow musicians to forge connections and expand their network within the industry.

“Whether you’re a budding solo artist, a band member, an instrumentalist, or still mastering your craft, we want to hear from you,” emphasized FNCC representatives.

Given the limited capacity, prospective participants are urged to register promptly to seize this extraordinary chance to exhibit their talents and secure a slot at the World Music Day Event on June 22nd.

To register or for further information, individuals are encouraged to contact FNCC at 081 276 4799 or via email at [email protected].

“Let’s harmonize and create beautiful music together, fueled by our passion for music,” concluded FNCC.