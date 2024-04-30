Special sunscreen donation supports people living with albinism ahead of cold season

In a heartfelt gesture aimed at aiding individuals with albinism as the cold season approaches, a donation of specially formulated sunscreen, valued at N$860,000, has been presented to the Support in Namibia of Albinism Sufferers Requiring Assistance (SINASRA) organisation.

The generous donation, recently bestowed upon SINASRA, underscores the organization’s steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with albinism in Namibia. Support Ulme.V., a non-profit organization headquartered in Ulm, Germany, spearheaded this initiative under the stewardship of Professor Dr. Heinz Maier.

Alina Letushila Nelenge, representing Corporate Social Investment (CSI) at Ohorongo Cement, expressed the significance of the donation in aiding SINASRA’s mission to support people living with albinism in Namibia. The sunscreen is specifically designed to cater to their sensitive skin needs, particularly during the impending cold season when protection from hibernating sun rays becomes paramount.

Anette Shililifa, a Senior Teacher at the School of the Visually Impaired and a member of the SINASRA board, extended heartfelt gratitude for the consistent support from Support Ulm e.V. She highlighted the organization’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of individuals with albinism in Namibia.

In addition to providing specialized skincare products, SINASRA is dedicated to ensuring that individuals with albinism are afforded equal opportunities to improve their quality of life. This noble endeavor reflects a collective effort to foster inclusivity and support marginalized communities in Namibia.