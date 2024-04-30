Select Page

Telecom partners with debt collection agencies to address arrears accounts

Posted by | Apr 30, 2024 |

Telecom partners with debt collection agencies to address arrears accounts

Telecom Namibia has taken a proactive step to address overdue accounts by partnering with debt collection agencies RedForce, Muadifam, and Revenue Solutions.

Clients with accounts in arrears are advised to initiate payment arrangements directly with these agencies once their accounts have been handed over.

According to Telecom Namibia, formal debt collection agreements have been established with these agencies, tasking them with the responsibility of recovering all outstanding debts owed to Telecom for Fixed and TN Mobile services.

“If your account is handed over, please liaise directly with them for payment arrangements,” urged Telecom Namibia. They further emphasized that services for all accounts handed over for debt collection will either be suspended or permanently disconnected during this period.

Telecom issued a cautionary note, stating that persistent non-payment of accounts could lead to a default listing with Information Trust Corporation Namibia. They provided contact information for their Credit Management Department for additional inquiries and clarifications.

For clients grappling with overdue payments, Telecom Namibia’s collaboration with debt collection agencies serves as a mechanism to facilitate debt recovery and ensure the sustained financial health of the telecommunications provider.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Rapidly advancing digital world sees RMB don a new look

Rapidly advancing digital world sees RMB don a new look

20 November 2020

Trustco launches share repurchase initiative

Trustco launches share repurchase initiative

1 September 2023

Bank Windhoek pioneers digital banking at the Ongwediva Trade Fair

Bank Windhoek pioneers digital banking at the Ongwediva Trade Fair

6 September 2023

Africa’s Big 7 Trade Exhibition an eye opener for local entrepreneurs

Africa’s Big 7 Trade Exhibition an eye opener for local entrepreneurs

29 June 2023