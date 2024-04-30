Wildlife Resorts reopens Bo-Plaas Campsite following enhancements

The Bo-Plaas campsite, nestled along the picturesque Orange River was reopened on Tuesday, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced.

Effective 30 April, the campsite welcomes visitors once again after a temporary closure to implement significant upgrades.

The decision to temporarily close Bo-Plaas was prompted by heightened security concerns and a strategic initiative to expand the campsite’s amenities. Working closely with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, NWR has successfully implemented enhanced security measures and constructed additional ablution blocks, greatly enhancing the safety and comfort of guests.

Nelson Ashipala, NWR Manager for Corporate Communications expressed his delight at the campsite’s reopening.

“Bo-Plaas serves as a vital stopover for travellers from the Northern Cape and surrounding regions. Now, they can once again relish the beauty of Namibia with added security. Fish River hikers can also find respite here before embarking on their canyon adventure,” he said.

The enhancements meanwhile underscore NWR’s steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety and satisfaction of all visitors.

“We extend a warm invitation to everyone to rediscover the tranquil allure of Bo-Plaas, now equipped with enhanced security measures and improved facilities, promising an unforgettable experience,” he concluded.