Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 29 April 2024

Posted by | Apr 29, 2024 |

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfers from Swakoppoort Dam to Von Bach Dam took place.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place.

*** Transfer from Daan Viljoen Dam to Tilda Viljoen Dam took place.

 

