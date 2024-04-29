Select Page

Scheduled power outage in Windhoek CBD for maintenance work

Apr 29, 2024

The City of Windhoek has issued a notification to its residents regarding a scheduled power outage set to take place in the Central Business District (CBD) area on 5 May from 08:00 to 16:00.

The outage is necessary to facilitate maintenance work at the Mutual Platz Distribution Station.

According to city officials, the power interruption will impact residents in several key areas, including Land Bank (AgriBank), FNB Bank, Sanlam MiniSub, Trip Travel, United Africa, Graigmyle, African Life Capital Centre, City Centre, and Indongo Gardens. Residents are urged to exercise caution during the outage period, treating all electrical installations as live, as power restoration will occur without prior notification.

Acknowledging the inconvenience this may cause, city authorities emphasize their commitment to providing efficient services and enhancing the quality of life for residents. They urge individuals with further inquiries to contact the Customer Contact Centre at 061 290 3777 or via email at [email protected].

The City of Windhoek extends its apologies for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its residents during this maintenance work.

 

