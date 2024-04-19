Maths and science clinic established in Tsumeb for Grade 11 and 12 learners

Learners in Tsumeb now have access to a maths and science clinic until the end of September following its launch last week Friday at the Opawa Secondary School in Tsumeb.

The Mathematics and Science Clinic is the initiative of the Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust in collaboration with UNAM’s Eduardo dos Santos Campus in Ondangwa, and the Directorate of Education in the Oshikoto Region.

Mathematics, physical science and chemistry are the subjects that will be covered to prepare candidates for the examinations in October.

The clinic was launched after the DPM Community Trust concluded education workshops on 17 and 24 August in Tsumeb which brought together learners and teachers to address critical issues affecting learners’ progress in these notoriously difficult subjects.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust has since heightened its efforts to explore various avenues to support schools in enhancing academic outcomes, the Mathematics and Science Clinic being one of them.

“In 2023, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust allocated over N$900,000 to education projects, supplementing the efforts of the Namibian Government,” the trust said in a statement.

In October last year, the trust donated Grade 12 teaching material to a similar clinic at UNAM in Ondangwa which lead to the establishment of the clinic in Tsumeb.

The trust’s chairperson, Mr Max Johnson said the university submitted a proposal for financial assistance to start the Tsumeb clinic. This was subsequently approved by the trustees which led to an allocation of N$500,000 in funding to establish and operate the clinic until the end of September. This money will cover textbooks, stationery, transport, accommodation and daily allowances for the lecturers that will conduct the clinic.

The primary objective of the Tsumeb Mathematics and Science Clinic is to enhance academic performance among grade 11 and 12 AS Level learners in Tsumeb schools.