Mini sport fields to create safe spaces for children to play in Swakopmund

Apr 26, 2024

The Swakopmund Municipality is currently constructing suburb-based ‘Mini sport fields‘ in Tamariskia Extension 2.

They said the initiative is to create safe spaces, grass surfaced and fenced, mini sport fields were the Municipal Council is unable to create parks due to space limitations. These mini sports fields are intended to create safe spaces for children to play under adult supervision to ensure that children no longer play on the paved or tarred roads as they pose a danger to themselves and drivers.

The Municipality further informed that the contractors are currently installing a sprinkler system which will be followed by the planting of a grass surface. “the good news is, this will be done in [more] identified suburbs every financial year,” they said.

They said the concept of suburb-based, ‘Mini sport fields’ is being implemented alongside the creation of public parks in all suburbs.

