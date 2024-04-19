Building Workers Pension Fund introduces multilingual brochures

The Namibian Building Workers Pension Fund (NBWPF) in their commitment of ensuring accessibility to information for potential and current members in construction and associated industries this week announced the publishing of brochures in five different languages namely; Afrikaans, Damara/Nama, Otjiherero, Oshivambo and English.

The fund said it recognises the challenges faced by non-financial individuals such as lack of understanding of financial information related to retirement and investments which is further worsened by language barriers.

Thus the fund decided to take the necessary steps to bridge this gap and enhance the accessibility to information. In addition, the fund hopes to empower individuals to make informed financial decisions about their future.

The fund’s principal officer, Mr Enwich Kazondu expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative and highlighted the importance of expanding language options as it demonstrates inclusivity and provides valuable information to members and others who are considering saving for their retirement.

Kazondu stated “It is crucial that people are not left behind due to lack of information and potential misunderstanding. As a pension fund, it is our responsibility to contribute to the financial empowerment of workers in the constructions sector and associated industries.”

According to Kazondu, the multilingual brochures will be distributed via email to all current employers registered with the fund as well as during an upcoming nationwide roadshow.