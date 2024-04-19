Photographic exhibition “These Stones Will Speak” opens next week

StArt Art Gallery will be hosting an exhibition of photographs under the theme ‘These Stones Will Speak’, exploring contemporary and historical expressions of freedom.

The exhibition opens on 2 May at 18:00 and will be on display until 29 June.

The gallery said in a statement that this exhibition showcases the work of eight Namibian photographers, Delight Namene, Zabeth Philander, Phoenix Johannes, Rachel Sakeus, Iiyambo Gabriel Iitembu, Papakhi Mburuu, Sage and Tamarah Strauss. “These artist attended a workshop titled ‘Photography, History, and Freedom: An Exploration of Historic Moments’, facilitated by Portuguese photographer Carlos Barradas in November 2023,” they explained.

The photographers then explored how images shape the understanding of freedom in different social, cultural, political and historical contexts. “As a result, this exhibition shows eight very different approaches to the same theme,” the gallery stated.

Reflecting on her experience of the workshop, Tamarah Strauss said it was “an enlightening journey that deepened my appreciation for the power of photography to preserve memories and shape narratives.”

“Exploring the National Archives of Namibia and witnessing images from before and during independence generated new insights into the rich tapestry of Namibia’s history, inspiring me to further explore themes of freedom and artistic expression in my work,” she said.

The workshop was funded by the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and co-organised by the Portuguese Embassy in Windhoek, StArt Art Gallery and the Namibian Arts Association. It was planned in the framework of the celebrations on 25 April of the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal which put an end to the 48-year dictatorial regime in Portugal. Subsequently, events in Portugal set the stage for the independence of Portuguese territories in Africa.