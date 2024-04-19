Fish Consumption Trust signs distribution agreement with selected agents

By Adolf Kaure.

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust recently launched its Distribution Agency Pilot Project with a signing ceremony in Walvis Bay for thirteen new distribution agents.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Suzan Ndjaleka said that due to Namibia’s growing population, the demand for fish has increased leading to the need for more distribution.

“As the Namibian population has increased to 3 million people as per the 2023 Housing and Population Census, the demand for fish will inevitably increase. Therefore, the distribution agent model project collaborates with local stakeholders in fish distribution to catalyse fish consumption in Namibia,” said Ndjaleka.

The thirteen new agents were appointed following a training, evaluation and selection process that concluded in June last year.

On behalf of the trust, Ndjaleka appealed to the government to ensure that more fish is diverted into the domestic market. Furthermore, she urged stakeholders in the fishing industry to establish smart partnerships with the trust and the distribution agents to ensure regular supply of a wide variety of fish to all Namibian communities.

One of the distribution agents, Abisai Konstantinus of Nambanza Investments, expressed his appreciation for choosing his company as one of the thirteen successful distribution agents. “I would like to thank you for all the resources that has gone into this programme and for the faith put in us to be business partners so that we can carry your brand. But more, to join in the noble service of promoting the consumption of fish in Namibia. We are fortunate to be able to conduct this noble service in our community while generating income and creating employment. You have taught us business skills and have prepared us well,” said Konstantinus.

The other distribution agents are Star Trading, Castaline Prime Investments, SP Bilateral Investments, Maujouans Trading, TTF Nakati Investments, Crystal Opuwo Media, Endambo Trading, Rivermouth Investments, Compress Investments, Wagon Trading, Tridigon Investments as well as Efindano Catering and Cleaning.

Currently, the fish consumption trust operates 18 shops in 17 towns, covering all 14 regions of Namibia, complemented by two takeaways in Swakopmund and Ondangwa. These establishments serve as retail distribution points for high-quality and affordable frozen fish and fish products at the regional level.

The pilot phase of the project will last for six months after which the trust will assess its financial viability and the performance of the thirteen distribution agents. The data will be crucial for the trust to decide whether to implement the project fully.

It will also be used to determine what kind of assistance is needed for the successful partnership between the trust and the distributors, most of whom are small businesses. Upon completion of this phase, the trust plans to involve more MSM enterprises as distribution agents.

At the same time, the trust will act as the wholesale distributor to these agents, ensuring they have access to affordable fish so that they will be able to resell to retailers in the smaller towns.

The Chairperson of the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust’s Board of Trustees, Suzan Ndjaleka (front centre left) with the trust’s Chief Executive, Victor Pea (far left), other trustees, as well as the distribution agents at the signing ceremony.