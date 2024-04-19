Rössing strengthens Walvis Bay road safety with N$54,000 for school patrols

By Adolf Kaure.

Rössing Uranium has boosted the school patrols of eight Walvis Bay schools with gear valued at more than N$54,000, during a handover ceremony which took place on Wednesday in the harbour town. The donation is in response to the rising number of fatal accidents where learners are hit by cars.

Rössing Uranium’s Manager for Corporate Communication, Daylight Ekandjo commended the Walvis Bay Traffic Division for voluntarily spearheading and holding hands with the schools to create awareness on road safety.

According to Ekandjo, school patrol programmes instill invaluable lessons of civic responsibility, spatial awareness and leadership in the young minds that participate in them, adding that the programmes empower children to take ownership of their surroundings and to contribute meaningfully to the welfare of their peers.

“Rössing Uranium’s involvement in this programme is under the slogan “I am aware”. I am calling on each and everyone here to remain aware and vigilant on our roads – whether you are a pedestrian or a passenger in a vehicle or the driver of a vehicle. Collectively we have a responsibility to keep each other safe,” she said.

The donation includes reflective bibs, hats and traffic gear to learners and involved teachers of the eight Walvis Bay schools.

She added that Rössing Uranium’s involvement not only benefits the communities in which the mine operates, but it also serves to enrich its’ organizational culture.

“This fosters a sense of purpose and unity among our employees, as we collectively strive to the common goal of making a positive impact in each other’s lives,” said Ekandjo.

Walvis Bay Traffic Division Chief, Eben Platt highlighted the importance of having school learners at the forefront of road safety. “It is important that we have young people at the forefront of this project to help us expedite awareness in this regard.”

“While we are at it to take on reckless drivers, we also need to have our children aware of unsafe surroundings,” said Platt.

A learner from Duinesig High School, Maria Iita called on fellow learners to use appropriate and safe sidewalks for their safety. “The roads are for cars and not for learners, so please use the sidewalk and stop walking in the roads. It is not safe, and you can get bumped.”

“Most of us want to become successful one day. This will not happen if you get bumped. You only have one life, and you should love and protect it,” said Iita.

The donation was part of Rössing Uranium’s corporate social responsibility to amplify road safety awareness activities in the town.

Learners and teachers who are part of the Schools Patrol Programme of Walvis Bay show the donated road safety gear in the presence of Rössing Uranium Manager for Corporate Communication, Daylight Ekandjo (centre right) and Chief Eben Platt (centre left) from the Walvis Bay Traffic Division.