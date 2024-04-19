Shifeta inaugurates PET Flake Plant to combat plastic pollution

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta on Thursday inaugurated the courty’s first PET Flake Plant in Okahandja.

The facility, a joint venture between Namibia Polymer Recyclers and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, signifies a crucial step in addressing plastic pollution.

The initiative, backed by a N$24 million investment, demonstrates a commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.

Shifeta in his statement said the significance of this endeavour cannot be overstated.

“By doubling the capacity of our mechanical plastic waste recycling, we are not only addressing the pressing issue of plastic pollution but also unlocking economic opportunities for our nation,” he said.

The cutting-edge facility will enable Namibia Polymer Recyclers to process up to 500 tons of PET material per month, significantly reducing the need for virgin PET while diverting substantial waste from landfills and our precious environment.

Shifeta meanwhile reiterated the ministry’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

Shifeta urged individuals to adopt waste management practices such as composting, reusing, and reducing the consumption of single-use plastics.