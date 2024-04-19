Rössing enhances school patrols in Walvis Bay to promote learners’ safety

Rössing Uranium stepped up its support for School Patrols in Walvis Bay, in response to rising incidents of learners being involved in fatal road accidents along coastal town roads.

The initiative aims to bolster road safety awareness activities and ensure the safety of learners navigating the town’s streets.

During the week, Rössing Uranium extended its corporate social responsibility by providing reflective bibs, hats, and traffic gear to eight schools in Walvis Bay, totaling a value of N$54,400.

The handover ceremony saw Daylight Ekandjo, Manager for Corporate Communication at Rössing Uranium, commending the Walvis Bay Municipality Traffic Division for their collaborative efforts in raising awareness on road safety.

Ekandjo emphasized the importance of school patrol programs in imparting crucial lessons of civic responsibility, spatial awareness, and leadership to participating students. He highlighted the empowerment of children to take ownership of their environment and contribute meaningfully to the welfare of their peers through such initiatives.

Rössing’s involvement in the program underlines its commitment to the safety and well-being of communities where it operates. Ekandjo stressed the collective responsibility of all road users in ensuring safety, urging vigilance and awareness among pedestrians, passengers, and drivers alike.

Chief Eben Platt from the Walvis Bay Traffic Division echoed Ekandjo’s sentiments, emphasizing the crucial role of learners in spearheading awareness initiatives. Platt highlighted the increasing risks on roads, with children often using them as playgrounds, underscoring the need for heightened awareness among young people.

Speaking on behalf of learners, Maria Iita from Duinesig High School urged her peers to prioritize safety by using designated sidewalks. She emphasized the dangers of walking on roads and urged fellow students to protect their lives by adhering to safety measures.

The collaboration between Rössing, schools, and local authorities not only benefits the community but also fosters a sense of purpose and unity among employees.