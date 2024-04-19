Poiyah Media earns prestigious Nzinga50 distinction from CommsOfAfrica

In a celebration of excellence within the African communications landscape, CommsAfrica unveiled its Nzinga50 distinction winners for 2024, spotlighting the continent’s most outstanding Communications Practitioners.

Founded by Cyrille Djami and headquartered in Paris, France, CommsAfrica aims to amplify the voices and achievements of African professionals in the communication, media, and content creation sectors.

“We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all winners on being selected as one of CommsOfAfrica’s Nzinga50 winners, highlighting the 50 outstanding African women in Communications and Media for the year 2023. Your achievement and dedication to this field has been truly remarkable and deserves to be celebrated,” mentioned Cyrille Djami.

CommsAfrica positions itself as a vital bridge between the communication industries across the French-speaking and English-speaking regions of Africa. With a commitment to providing relevant and reliable information to professionals, students, and influential decision-makers, their platform serves as a cornerstone for industry insights and networking opportunities.

The Nzinga50 distinction, named after Queen Nzinga of Angola, serves as a tribute to African women of impact in the communication, media, and content creation sectors. This prestigious accolade is bestowed annually, recognizing the remarkable achievements of women who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Among this year’s esteemed recipients is Namibian Founder Ilke Platt of Poiyah Media. This recognition adds to Poiyah Media’s impressive list of accolades, including the African Achievers nomination in 2022, the African Women Leadership Award in 2021, and the Global Start-up Awards’ Best Media Partner in 2019.

“Such titles are a symbol of work being recognized with passion in the industry that we serve. Not only an individual prize, but many amazing young public relations practitioners have propelled Poiyah Media to greater heights and this one is for the team. It’s always exciting to see Namibia on the map with other African countries and see so much unity and synergy in the work that we do. We have seen that with such platforms; it’s expanded our service delivery not only in Namibia but also in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe to mention a few,” remarked Ilke Platt.

The organizers of this year’s selection emphasized the importance of effective communication in highlighting the exceptional careers of all the talented women honored this year. This recognition not only celebrates individual achievements but also serves as a testament to the collective impact of women in shaping Africa’s communication landscape.

Here is the link to the full list: https://bit.ly/3UsdxCY