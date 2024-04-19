Select Page

Vivo awards Shell Service Stations for performance, customer service and safety

Posted by | Apr 25, 2024 |

Vivo awards Shell Service Stations for performance, customer service and safety

Operators and owners of Shell Service Station were recently rewarded when the local distributor, Vivo Energy Namibia awarded Omega Service Station as the best station of the year. Among the other accolades, Omuthiya Service Station received the award for health, safety, security, environment and quality, East End for Convenience and Retail under the Alliance banner and Omega Service Station under the Select banner.

Vivo Energy Namibia’s Retail Manager, Marius Veldman, highlighted the crucial role retailers play in the company’s success, mentioning the dedication and hard work behind every service offered at Shell stations, from fuelling vehicles to cleaning windshields and serving coffee.

The award ceremony at Arebbusch Travel Lodge in Windhoek celebrated the Shell “Customer Champions, Quality Marshals, and Shop Attendants” who represent the brand at 75 service stations across Namibia.

Other awards went to Omaruru Engineering Works for the highest fuel growth and to Highway Filling Station for the highest lubricant growth.

Individual awards were conferred on Simeon Bernadino for Territory Manager of the Year and on Elkan Shilondelo for Quality Marshall of the Year.

Vivo Managing Director, Jaco van Rensburg (front middle)  commended all retailers for their unwavering commitment to customer service and brand excellence, especially during challenging times. He acknowledged their efforts in adhering to safety guidelines which are central to operating the Shell licence. He also applauded the retailers’ willingness to embrace change and adopt new technologies, and exploring new retail partnerships to meet the growing needs of customers.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Get a loan to stay tech savvy – Nedbank introduces new TechLoan Offering

Get a loan to stay tech savvy – Nedbank introduces new TechLoan Offering

6 November 2018

Namibia Retail Sector Charter to go ahead

Namibia Retail Sector Charter to go ahead

8 May 2015

Food Waste Challenge finalist battle it out in last stage – Overall winner to be announced in July

Food Waste Challenge finalist battle it out in last stage – Overall winner to be announced in July

22 June 2023

Businesses lack branding initiative

Businesses lack branding initiative

20 May 2016