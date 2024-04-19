Select Page

City of Windhoek educates learners on electricity safety

Havana and Cuba Primary Schools welcomed officials from the City of Windhoek (CoW) in a recent initiative aimed at raising awareness about electricity safety among students. Led by the Electricity Department, the programme seeks to instill a sense of responsibility and precaution regarding electrical matters within the community.

During the visit, students actively participated in quizzes and discussions focused on electricity safety. Those who engaged in the activities were rewarded with various goodies as tokens of appreciation.

According to CoW, the emphasis was not only on educating the learners but also on empowering them to share their newfound knowledge with their families at home.

CoW officials encouraged students to communicate what they learned to their parents and to remain vigilant about potential electrical hazards, such as loose wiring and related issues.

This initiative underscores the City’s commitment to promoting safety and awareness within the community, fostering a culture of responsibility toward electrical matters among residents, starting with the younger generation.

 

