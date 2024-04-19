Statistics Agency releases 2018-2021 vital statistics report

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Wednesday launched its second edition of the Vital Statistics Report, titled “Namibia Vital Statistics Report: Births, Marriages and Deaths, 2018-2021.”

The comprehensive report delves into vital events registered in the Civil Registration system, offering key insights crucial for understanding population dynamics. The first edition, covering data from 2016-2017, was launched in March 2021.

Alex Shimuafeni, NSA Statistician-General in a statement said the 2018-2021 Vital Statistics Report is the second report to be published, providing valuable information to monitor trends of key population indicators such as births, deaths, and marriages.

It includes detailed statistics on births by sex, age at birth registration, location, maternal age, deaths by age, sex, location, and marriages by age, nationality, and location.

According to Shimuafeni, at the national level, these vital statistics play a crucial role in planning and can inform efforts to improve the civil registration system.

The report serves as an opportunity to learn from past experiences and guide improvement efforts through the National Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) coordination mechanism.

“We are pleased to present the second edition of the Vital Statistics Report, which offers a comprehensive overview of key population dynamics in Namibia from 2018 to 2021. This report provides valuable insights that can inform decision-making and policy formulation in various sectors,” he said.

Compiled mainly by the NSA in collaboration with CRVS technical stakeholders, the report aims to highlight key findings from 2018-2021.

Among the key takeaways: Timely birth registration has seen a slight improvement, with 61.9% registered within 12 months in 2021; Over 90% of births occur in health facilities, except in 2018; The number of deaths increased from 18,939 in 2018 to 24,117 in 2021, largely attributed to COVID-19; The proportion of deaths registered within 12 months remains high, with over 90% across all years and the number of children who pass away before reaching the age of five has decreased over the years.

Shimuafeni meanwhile expressed appreciation to the CRVS Technical Committee, partners, media, and stakeholders for their support and looks forward to continued engagements.

The report will be available on the official NSA website or by contacting the office.