FlyNamibia to spread wings into Botswana’s Maun in July

Local private airline, FlyNamibia has unveiled plans to include Maun, Botswana, in its flight network starting this July.

The private airline announced on Tuesday, signaling a significant expansion of its services.

Furthermore, the airline said collaborating with TotalEnergies, FlyNamibia aims to not only expand its services to Maun but also enhance connectivity and service quality on its existing Windhoek to Luderitz route. This move is poised to benefit both local passengers and international travelers keen on exploring Namibia’s picturesque landscapes.

Since its launch on 1 July 2023, the Windhoek-Luderitz route has played a pivotal role in facilitating travel, serving over 5000 passengers, and contributing to regional connectivity and economic progress.

To further elevate passenger experience and ensure the sustainability of its routes, FlyNamibia has announced several strategic adjustments. These include the implementation of dynamic pricing effective from April 18 and potential modifications to flight schedules to better cater to passenger preferences and enhance affordability.

FlyNamibia is committed to continuously improving its services and is exploring additional adjustments to optimize travel efficiency and accommodate passenger needs effectively.

Operating from Eros Airport in Windhoek, FlyNamibia offers domestic routes to Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo, Luderitz, and Oranjemund, along with regional routes between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International, as well as Walvis Bay International Airport and Cape Town International in partnership with Airlink.

Adding to its regional network, FlyNamibia recently launched a direct service between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, commencing on 4 April, further expanding its reach and connectivity across the southern African region.