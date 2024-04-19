Select Page

Central Bank bakkie donation boosts Nampol Special Reserve Force capacity

Apr 24, 2024

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo received a double cab bakkie from the Bank of Namibia, which is designated as a special operations vehicle.

At a handover ceremony at the central bank’s headquarters in Windhoek, the bank’s Governor, Mr Johannes !Gawaxab presented the general with the bakkie’s key, saying  “Today marks a significant milestone in our joint pursuit of operational efficiency, and a safer, more secure society. The presentation of this vehicle by the Bank of Namibia to the Namibian Police Force symbolises the strong partnership between our sister institutions. This vehicle will undoubtedly augment the capabilities of the Namibian Police Force in their noble mission of maintaining law and order. It reflects our collective commitment to fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and prosperity.”

The bakkie will be used by the Special Reserve Force Division.

A statement issued by the bank’s acting Director: Strategic Communications & Internal Relations, Ms Naufiku Hamunime extended the bank’s sincere appreciation to the Namibian Police for the work they do that contributes to the well-being and prosperity of Namibia.

 

