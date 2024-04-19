Namibia ranks 2nd in Africa for Governance in 2024 World Economics Index

In a recent report released by the 2024 World Economics Governance Index, Namibia has secured the second position as the best-governed country in Africa. This significant recognition underscores Namibia’s unwavering dedication to upholding the pillars of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

According to a statement from the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), this commendable ranking reflects the nation’s steadfast commitment to democratic principles. The index assesses various dimensions of governance, including perceptions of corruption, the rule of law, press freedom, and political rights. Namibia’s strong performance in these areas underscores the resilience of its institutions and adherence to democratic values.

NIPDB officials emphasized the pivotal role of robust governance in fostering economic growth, bolstering investor confidence, and ensuring long-term stability. They emphasized that the Governance Index provides a comprehensive evaluation of governance performance, empowering policymakers, investors, and stakeholders to make well-informed decisions.

Furthermore, NIPDB highlighted Namibia’s appeal as an attractive investment destination, offering unique opportunities across various sectors. With a deliberate focus on sustainable development, Namibia has made significant strides in diversifying its economy beyond traditional sectors such as mining and agriculture.

“Namibia presents investors with lucrative opportunities in burgeoning industries such as tourism, manufacturing, renewable energy, and global business services,” stated NIPDB representatives. They underscored the untapped potential for growth and long-term profitability in these sectors.

To delve deeper into Namibia’s ranking in the 2024 World Economics Governance Index, interested parties can access the full report via this link: https://lnkd.in/d4-Utcfn.