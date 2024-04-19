B2Gold’s generosity enriches Otjiwarongo Community with new clinic

In a momentous event, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Otjiwarongo for the construction of the Ombili Clinic, made possible through the generous funding of N$6 million by B2Gold Namibia as part of their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative.

The Otjozondjupa Regional Council heralded the forthcoming clinic as a beacon of hope, set to offer a comprehensive array of healthcare services to the community.

These services will encompass the Expanded Programme of Immunization, Antenatal and Postnatal Care, HIV and TB management, treatment of Communicable Diseases, dental care, and pharmaceutical services.

Expressing B2Gold’s commitment to community welfare, Country Director John Roos emphasized the company’s belief in leaving a positive impact on the regions where they operate.

“While the Clinic may not single-handedly resolve the healthcare challenges in Otjiwarongo, it undoubtedly represents a significant step towards easing the burdens faced by our people,” Roos remarked.

Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services, underscored the fundamental nature of access to quality healthcare for all Namibians, irrespective of their socio-economic status or geographical location.

“By ensuring equitable access to healthcare services, both government and social partners can bridge health disparities, enhance outcomes, and foster social inclusivity and economic prosperity,” Shangula asserted.

B2Gold’s dedication to corporate social responsibility has already seen substantial investments totaling N$23 million across various initiatives in the country.

The tangible returns of this investment are evident as communities gain access to essential primary healthcare services, promising a brighter and healthier future for all.