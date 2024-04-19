SADC Executive Secretary calls upon US-based ambassadors to support regional body’s vision

Michel Haoses.

The Executive Secretary of Southern African Developing Countries (SADC) HE Elias Magosi made a call upon Ambassadors based in Washington D.C, United States of America representing member states to use their strategic diplomatic positions to support SADC’s regional integration cooperation and socio-economic development.

The call was made by Magosi on 15 April at a meeting hosted by Agostinho Van-Dunem, Ambassador of Angola to the United States and Chairperson of the SADC Ambassadors in Washington D.C. during the 2024 Spring Meetings by the International Monetary (IMF) and World Bank.

At the meeting, Magosi briefed the Ambassadors on some key decisions made from the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government and Council of Ministers to keep Ambassadors informed of the high-level decisions of regional importance.

Furthermore, Magosi highlighted the progress the SADC region has made in the regional integration and development agenda and briefed them on the decision to establish the SADC-USA forum which will be used as a platform for engagement.

Magosi also commended the Ambassadors for initiating the engagement with the US Government to establish the forum which provides an opportunity to strengthen and deepen cooperation with the US Government toward the regional integration agenda beyond the current cooperation facilitated through the Regional Development Objective Agreement (DOAG 2023 to 2027)

He further urged Ambassadors to share information on potential partnerships that can be explored by private sector players and relevant development partners based in Washington DC for the mobilization of resources, establishment of strategic partnerships with regards to the support and implementation of the priorities of SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020 to 2030)

HE Margaret Mensah-Williams, Ambassador of Namibia in Washington D.C, and Onkokame Kitso Mokaila, Ambassador of Botswana and Dean of Ambassadors in Washington DC highlighted how the committee has been promoting SADC’s vision and fostering development partnerships by engaging with US Government officials, Think Tanks, International Organisations and the Private Sector.

The meeting was attended by representatives and Ambassadors from Namibia, Malawi, the United Republic of Tanzania, Botswana, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, and South Africa.