Sankara Fishing company’s generosity enhances spirit of Simanya

Simanya Combined School, situated in the Kavango West Region, experienced a wave of gratitude as they recently received a generous donation from the Sankara Fishing Company.

The donation, valued at N$87,100, consisted of brand-new school uniforms, providing much-needed relief to the school community.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Kavango West, the rural school’s learners were the primary beneficiaries of the donation, receiving essential items such as skirts, shirts, socks, and trousers. A total of 152 learners benefited from this gesture of goodwill.

Furthermore, the donation extended beyond the classroom, as Simanya Combined School’s netball and soccer teams, alongside the local LK United Football Club (FC), also received support in the form of new playing kits, training gear, and balls.

The Ministry highlighted the heartwarming impact of the donation, noting that it fostered a culture of health and fitness among the learners. The generosity displayed by Sankara Fishing Company not only provided practical support but also embodied the vibrant spirit of the Simanya community.

In addition to the sports equipment, Sankara Fishing Company demonstrated its commitment to education by promoting literacy through book donations to the school, further enriching the learning environment for students.

 

