Revival of Namibian gymnastics on the international stage

Namibia’s Gymnastics Federation (NGF) is staging a remarkable comeback on the international gymnastics circuit after a period of suspension.

With the ban lifted by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) last September, the NGF is gearing up to make its mark as it sends its inaugural cohort of athletes to the African Championships slated to unfold from 25 April to 5 May in Kigali, Rwanda.

The announcement was made during a media briefing held in Windhoek on Monday, which also served as a send-off ceremony for the athletes.

Monica Bohm, Treasurer of the NGF, expressed both relief and excitement about the federation’s reinstatement, highlighting the challenges it had faced.

“Over the past five years, the NGF has weathered considerable setbacks, ranging from local disputes to the suspension imposed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG),” she noted, underlining the resolution of internal conflicts that led to the suspension.

Bohm stressed the importance of keeping sports out of courtrooms and putting egos aside for the greater good.

“It is thanks to your remarkable leadership, grace, and steadfast support that our federation has persevered and is once again charting a positive course forward,” she concluded.

Namibia’s participation in the African Championships marks a significant milestone for the gymnastics community in the country.

The team will compete across various disciplines, including rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, and trampoline.

Moreover, all eyes are on the forthcoming Trampoline squad, poised to showcase their talents in Bizerte, Tunisia, from 10-11 May. This event holds critical importance as it serves as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics, underscoring Namibia’s growing prominence on the global gymnastics stage.