Wentzel and Lohman take the laurels in SAGES national tournie

Walvis Bay player, Kevin Wentzel is the men’s champion and Angie Lohman from Windhoek the ladies’ champion in the Momentum SAGES national golf tournament played over the weekend at Omeya and the Windhoek Country Club.

The sixth Momentum SAGES national tournament drew a field of sixty players over the two-day event with players from Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Okahandja, Mariental and Windhoek participating in this high stakes charity tournament.

Runner up among the men is Windhoek golfer Johan Grobler while the Stableford champ is another Windhoeker, Bertus Damon. Together with Warren Theron, Damon is also in the winning Betterball team. The best 4-ball team comprised Damon, Theron and Keith Gardiner with Mike Beavis.

The SAGES community is dedicated to fostering fellowship among golfers while making significant contributions to charitable causes. Since 2014, SAGES has successfully hosted eight fundraising events, distributing proceeds exceeding N$1.3 million.

Beneficiaries include the Cancer Association, ISAP, Hope Village, old age homes, the SPCA, Multiple Sclerosis, Okanti, and other organizations identified by participating members and players.

Momentum Metropolitan Marketing Executive, Denille Roostee said “Participating in the Momentum SAGES event is more than golf; it’s about making a meaningful impact through every swing, supporting causes, and fostering community. We’re proud to be part of this initiative and extend our gratitude to Gustav Jung, President of SAGES Namibia, for its professional execution.”

The Windhoek SAGES branch extended its heartfelt appreciation to Momentum for their continued support of this event, which serves as a cornerstone in the branch’s efforts to raise funds for various charitable organizations.

